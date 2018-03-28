Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say

AARON KATERSKY
A Texas couple was arrested in Massachusetts after police discovered an arsenal in their hotel room and car.

Tewksbury police said they found a stockpile of high-powered weapons -- including a bump stock, a silencer and several long guns wrapped in a flight suit -- in a hotel room occupied by Francho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings of Frisco, Texas.

The case began Saturday when Bradley allegedly called police to say he believed his hotel room was being broken into.

After discovering the weapons in the hotel room, police obtained a search warrant for couple's car. A search of the couple's vehicle turned up where more weapons, ammunition, large-capacity feeding devices and multiple explosive devices, according to police. An AK-47, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, a large-capacity shotgun, a bump stock and numerous rounds of ammunition were found as well.

Bradley allegedly claimed he was on a mission for a secret government agency, police said.

According to a police report obtained by the Lowell Sun, Bradley said the arsenal was "needed ... for his mission."

"Francho went on to say he can't tell us what he does for work or why he has all the guns with him, but that he is down in this area working for a government agency that is dealing with a virus," the report states, according to the Lowell Sun.

The pair now face multiple firearms charges and are being held until their next court date Friday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The FBI has been called in to assist in the case, including to help police determine the veracity of Bradley's alleged statements.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County said there is not believed to be a threat to public safety.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Storms could bring severe weather, flash flooding
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
1 shot when 3 suspects storm into southeast Houston home
No more right to bear arms? Call for repeal of 2nd Amendment
Drink of champions: Brewery debuts glitter beer for Astros
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
Show More
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Last words of killer executed for stuffing woman's body in suitcase
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for pro-choice princess
Katy ISD superintendent once sued for fight that put man in coma
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos