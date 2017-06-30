NEWS

Man arrested after investigators find 16,000 Xanax in his mom's home

A major drug bust in Fort Bend County led authorities to find large amounts of marijuana and other drugs in a man's home. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A drug bust in one Fort Bend County neighborhood has netted a man who investigators say was a "major" supplier for Katy-area drug dealers.

Thomas Goulder, 29, faces nearly a dozen felony drug and gun-related charges following his arrest Thursday night in the home where he was living in the 2800 block of Frasier Knoll Court.

MUGSHOT: Thomas Goulder


"It definitely was shocking," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. "The kind of traffic that brings into the neighborhood was pretty scary," she said.

Inside the home investigators found 13.2 pounds of marijuana, 900 grams of THCS edibles, 3,127 grams of THC oil in E. Cigs, 1.7 grams of hydrocodone and .3 grams of cocaine. Most remarkable -- they say -- the sheer amount of Xanax.

"He had 16,000 Xanax in there. That goes to quite a few people," said Fort Bend County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Norvell.

On top of that they seized guns including an automatic weapon and over $7,000 in cash.

Detectives say Goulder was distributing the drugs from the home, a property owned not by him, but by his mother. Folks living on the quiet Firethorne cul-de-sac hope they don't see him back any time soon.

