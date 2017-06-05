NEWS

Man arrested in connection to upskirting at H-E-B in Cypress

Man arrested and accused of taking upskirt pictures at H-E-B. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested and accused of taking pictures up the skirt of an au pair inside the H-E-B in Cypress.

Isaac Smith, 20, is charged with improper photography.

Last Wednesday, Smith is accused of using his phone to take pictures of a 21-year-old au pair as she shopped at the location on Fry and Tuckerton.

Woman claims man took photos up her skirt at HEB in Cypress.


"I turned around and an older man came over and he was like 'excuse me ma'am,' but I think this guy just tried to take a picture with his phone under your skirt,'" Chrissi told ABC13.

Chrissi's employer told ABC13 that they are relieved and hope Smith's arrest sends a message.

