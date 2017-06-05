CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --A man has been arrested and accused of taking pictures up the skirt of an au pair inside the H-E-B in Cypress.
Isaac Smith, 20, is charged with improper photography.
Last Wednesday, Smith is accused of using his phone to take pictures of a 21-year-old au pair as she shopped at the location on Fry and Tuckerton.
RELATED: Man accused of upskirting woman at H-E-B
"I turned around and an older man came over and he was like 'excuse me ma'am,' but I think this guy just tried to take a picture with his phone under your skirt,'" Chrissi told ABC13.
Chrissi's employer told ABC13 that they are relieved and hope Smith's arrest sends a message.
