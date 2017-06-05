EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2060017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman claims man took photos up her skirt at HEB in Cypress.

A man has been arrested and accused of taking pictures up the skirt of an au pair inside the H-E-B in Cypress.Isaac Smith, 20, is charged with improper photography.Last Wednesday, Smith is accused of using his phone to take pictures of a 21-year-old au pair as she shopped at the location on Fry and Tuckerton."I turned around and an older man came over and he was like 'excuse me ma'am,' but I think this guy just tried to take a picture with his phone under your skirt,'" Chrissi told ABC13.Chrissi's employer told ABC13 that they are relieved and hope Smith's arrest sends a message.