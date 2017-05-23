  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Man arrested for DWI after hitting Harris County deputy during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for DWI after hitting police vehicle. (Harris County Precinct 4)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 23-year-old man is charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into the back of a Harris County Pct. 4 patrol vehicle on Saturday.

Chance Frazier hit the patrol vehicle while the deputy was in the process of writing a warning citation in the 5400 block of FM 1960, officials said.

"I am thankful that our deputy's injuries were minor and that no one was seriously injured," Constable Mark Herman said in a release.

The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution where he was later released.

Frazier was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $500 bond.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdwiofficer injuredcar accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
More News
Top Stories
Tornado Warning issued for Austin, Ft. Bend counties
Victim shot to death on side of road near Alvin
FBI raids home in Hedwig Village
EXCLUSIVE: Man convicted of shooting cop apologizes
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Manchester police name bomber, hunt for accomplices
Show More
DWTS pros open dance studio in The Woodlands
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
Target agrees to $18.5 million settlement on data breach
5 things about singer Normani Kordei
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
More News
Top Video
ABC13 helps woman hit with tolls that weren't hers
EXCLUSIVE: Man convicted of shooting cop apologizes
Target agrees to $18.5 million settlement on data breach
Love Your Belly celebrates tummies of all sizes
More Video