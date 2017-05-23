A 23-year-old man is charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into the back of a Harris County Pct. 4 patrol vehicle on Saturday.Chance Frazier hit the patrol vehicle while the deputy was in the process of writing a warning citation in the 5400 block of FM 1960, officials said."I am thankful that our deputy's injuries were minor and that no one was seriously injured," Constable Mark Herman said in a release.The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution where he was later released.Frazier was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $500 bond.