A 36-year-old man is accused of using his cell phone to record up the skirt of shoppers and possessing child pornography.According to a female shopper, Austin Flores used his phone on May 26 to record a video up her skirt at the Dollar Tree on Sawdust Road. The woman also alleged Flores did the same thing to another shopper.Deputies said Flores was in the store with his two minor children.During the investigation, a search through Flores' cell phone revealed numerous videos and images of women being filmed without their knowledge from other stores across the area, deputies said.Authorities said videos and images of child pornography were also found on the phone.Flores was arrested on July 10 at his home on Valleywood Drive.He is charged with possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording.Anyone with information, or if you think you may be a victim, is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.