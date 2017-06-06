NEWS

Man accused of taking upskirt photos at H-E-B to walk free soon

EMBED </>More Videos

We were there when Isaac Smith walked into court for the first time.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The alleged upskirt photographer we first showed you being arrested last night will be back in court this morning. Then he will go free.

Eyewitness News was the only station there as Isaac Smith made his first appearance in court and we'll be there when he goes back in front of a judge today.

Smith, 20, was allegedly caught on camera at an HEB taking pictures under the skirt of a young woman here from Austria. She said she is working as an au pair.
EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested and accused of taking upskirt pictures at H-E-B.



After we showed the surveillance video, Smith was arrested and taken into custody by Precinct 5 constables.

Overnight, Smith was given a bond but has to come back to court this morning around 9 a.m. He will then be free on a $2,000 bond.

His young victim told us in an exclusive interview that she is relieved Smith is facing criminal charges.

"I'm really happy, like I cannot imagine that I would meet him on the street, like random, it would hurt me so bad," Chrissi said.

Smith is charged with improper photography.

RELATED: Man accused of upskirting woman at H-E-B
EMBED More News Videos

Woman claims man took photos up her skirt at HEB in Cypress.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsinvestigationphotoCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Thief slams stolen car into family's front yard
Contractor charged with classified leak about election
Burr: Comey 'looking forward' to testifying on Russia probe
Brawl over McDonald's McChicken caught on camera
More News
Top Stories
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
Woman faces charges after pig becomes too fat
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
10-year-old Hockley boy reels in catfish and snake
Police: Thief slams stolen car into family's front yard
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
Should TxDOT move I-45 downtown in the future?
Show More
Brawl over McDonald's McChicken caught on camera
Suspected fentanyl supplier arrested after drug bust
Man steals truck, crashes during chase in Fort Bend Co.
Family finds clay-like material inside Apple Watch box
HPD officer tows car and buys tires for mom
More News
Top Video
Woman faces charges after pig becomes too fat
Brawl over McDonald's McChicken caught on camera
Police: Thief slams stolen car into family's front yard
10-year-old Hockley boy reels in catfish and snake
More Video