Man accused of taking upskirt photos at H-E-B faces judge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2067549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man arrested and accused of taking upskirt pictures at H-E-B.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2060017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman claims man took photos up her skirt at HEB in Cypress.

The alleged upskirt photographer we first showed you being arrested last night will be back in court this morning.Eyewitness News was the only station there as Isaac Smith made his first appearance in court and we'll be there when he goes back in front of a judge today.Smith, 20, was caught on camera at an HEB taking pictures under the skirt of a young woman here from Austria. She said she is working as an Au Pair.After we showed the surveillance video, Smith was arrested and taken into custody by Precinct 5 Constables.Overnight, Smith was given a bond but has to come back to court this morning.His young victim told us in an exclusive interview that she is relieved Smith is facing criminal charges."I'm really happy, like I cannot imagine that I would meet him on the street, like random, it would hurt me so bad," Chrissi said.Smith is charged with improper photography.