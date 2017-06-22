NEWS

Man accused of taking pictures of students in HISD bathroom

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston man was charged with improper photography in a bathroom at Energized for Excellence Academy.

WATCH LIVE: District Attorney's Office holds press conference


Cuban- national Yandry Jimenez Rivero, 20, worked at the school as a security officer.
An 11-year-old male student was in the restroom when he looked up and saw a cell phone recording him from an adjacent stall. The student reported the incident to a teacher. The boy saw the badge, uniform, and black boots that he recognized as the secuirty officer in the stall.

Authorities seized Rivero's phone and found a number of videos of young boys in restrooms in a deleted folder. The district attorney's office is working to identify other boys in videos.

Rivero was working for private security company that was employed by HISD. Authorities don't yet know if all of the videos are form Energized for Excellence Academy.

