NEWS

Man accused of sexually assaulting teen for at least 3 years on the run in Harris Co.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting his 15-year-old relative for at least three years.

Celso Jaimes, 33, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Deputies say his victim told a witness that Jaimes had been forcing her to have inappropriate sexual relations with him for at least three years.

After deputies interviewed the victim and witness, investigators gathered enough evidence for the Harris County District Attorney's Office to charge Jaimes.

Jaimes is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 245 pounds. He lives in the 1500 block of Little York in north Harris County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Celso Jaimes is asked to the call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse unit at 713-830-3250.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massive global cyberattack 'Petya' sweeping across Europe, U.S.
Syria denies US charge it may be planning 'another chemical weapons'
HPD cracking down on highly addictive and deadly drug
Army base locked down amid active shooter reports
GOP majority whip expects enough support to get health care bill 'done'
More News
Top Stories
2 wanted in armored car robbery in SW Houston
HPD cracking down on highly addictive and deadly drug
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Unruly passenger on flight released from federal custody
Future of Manvel Mansion, homeless vets altered
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
Super calm dad goes viral after toddler's tantrum
Show More
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
Officials: Weed killer ingredient may cause cancer
Texas Children's Hospital ranks No. 1 in heart care
Customers win free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
More News
Photos
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos