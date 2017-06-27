The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting his 15-year-old relative for at least three years.Celso Jaimes, 33, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Deputies say his victim told a witness that Jaimes had been forcing her to have inappropriate sexual relations with him for at least three years.After deputies interviewed the victim and witness, investigators gathered enough evidence for the Harris County District Attorney's Office to charge Jaimes.Jaimes is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 245 pounds. He lives in the 1500 block of Little York in north Harris County.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Celso Jaimes is asked to the call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse unit at 713-830-3250.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.