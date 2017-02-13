NEWS

Man accused of Friendswood cracker attack on the run

A man wanted for an attack that started with a man tossing crackers is likely hiding out, Friendswood Police said.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Thomas Data was walking on S. Friendswood Dr. back in December when he threw crackers at a Jeep, police said. The driver then threw the crackers back at him.

Data jumped partly into the vehicle, dropping his cell phone inside in the process, police said. Fast forward a few hours later when Data was able to track his cell phone to the Jeep's location.

He then bashed in a window on the vehicle with a baseball bat, police said.

Detectives say Data is homeless and likely hiding out in Ohio. When found, he faces assault charges.
