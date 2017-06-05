Man, 27, dies after accidental fall from party bus

A 27-year-old Libertyville man fell from a party bus early Saturday on the Tri-State Tollway.

A 27-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he accidentally fell out of a party bus and into traffic onto a highway, police said.The hit-and-run driver who hit the man was still being sought Saturday afternoon.At about 3 a.m., James J. Larsen was traveling in a party bus on the expressway just south of Lake-Cook Road when he got up to turn up the volume on the radio. Somehow, he slipped and fell down the stairs of the bus, hitting the door and falling into traffic, according to Master Sgt. Jerad Klint, of the Illinois State Police.Larsen was struck and killed by a northbound vehicle.The driver did not stop, but the vehicle's bumper was left behind. Police are using the bumper, along with possible surveillance video in the area, to find the driver.The party bus company, Select Limo Inc. of Chicago, was issued a couple citations, including for unsafe equipment. Police are looking into a possible malfunction of the bus door.State police called the death a freak accident.In an email, Larsen's mother, Kimberly Larsen said her son "was a very smart young man, doing the right thing - not drinking and driving. He was out with his friends having a good time. We were so proud of him and so saddened that his life was cut short. He had his whole life ahead of him. We loved him so very much. He was truly the love of our family."Select Limo Inc. did not immediately return a request for comment.