Authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old male was found dead in a retention pond along West Little York in northwest Houston.According to the sheriff's office, the man was kayaking with two other men when the kayak flipped over on Monday.Investigators recovered the body just after 5:30 p.m.No other details have been released.