NEWS

Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to Cuba to visit grandparents

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyler's mother says her son is a "family person" who has always wanted to go to Cuba to meet his grandparents.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Make-A-Wish New Jersey has surprised an 11-year-old lymphoma patient with a trip to Cuba.

NJ.com reports Tyler Machado thought he was heading to the doctor's office Friday morning. But he instead was greeted with a red carpet leading to a stretch limousine.

Tyler is the first child from the United States to go to Cuba through Make-A-Wish since the travel ban was lifted under the Obama administration.

Tyler's mother says her son is a "family person" who has always wanted to go to Cuba to meet his grandparents. Her son said he was happy before heading out on his six-day trip.

The communications director for Make-A-Wish says the foundation is working on trips to Cuba for other children throughout the U.S.
Related Topics:
newscubamake-a-wishcancer
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ohio high school students get pepper sprayed for class
Turkish NBA player Kanter claims he was detained in airport over political views
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
Fisherman recovers body of missing swimmer
More News
Top Stories
Driver evacuates as train hits car
Heavy storms a threat through Monday evening
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Fisherman recovers body of missing swimmer
Men shoot father in Spring Branch home
First Love Street Music Fest Kicks off
North Korea launches medium-range ballistic missile
Show More
Weee! Try fun YMCA Camp Cullen activities free
Victims of robbers weigh in on how to avoid becoming a victim
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
Al Green calls for Trump impeachment, receives threats
More News
Top Video
Can a plastic tool improve the appearance of cellulite?
Montgomery Co. group aims to prevent teen suicide
Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks tease presidential run
Deputy constables stop wrong-way driver
More Video