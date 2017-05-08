MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Magnolia ISD high school student.
According to DPS, Dustin Parmely was killed Sunday night when the car he was in swerved to avoid another vehicle and flipped several times on Highway 249 near Pinedale.
Dustin's brother, Aaron Johnson, is still in the hospital at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Full statement from Magnolia ISD:
"Magnolia ISD is saddened at the tragic news of the loss of one of our Magnolia West Seniors in a car accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we grieve with them in their time of loss. Counseling support is available on campus to assist students and staff in this difficult time."
