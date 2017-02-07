Critics are going after a German magazine for its front cover depiction of President Donald Trump.The front cover of "Der Spiegel" shows the president holding a knife in one hand and the bleeding head of the Statue of Liberty in the other hand.The caption is the same as Trump's campaign slogan - "America First."The magazine cover comes amid anger and protests around the world over the president's travel ban of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.The cover has been seen around the world, with some people using it on posters during anti-Trump protests.The artist, Edel Rodriguez, arrived in the U.S. as a political refugee from Cuba in 1980.He said the image shows the beheading of democracy.