GERMANY --*Warning: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing.*
Critics are going after a German magazine for its front cover depiction of President Donald Trump.
The front cover of "Der Spiegel" shows the president holding a knife in one hand and the bleeding head of the Statue of Liberty in the other hand.
The caption is the same as Trump's campaign slogan - "America First."
The magazine cover comes amid anger and protests around the world over the president's travel ban of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The cover has been seen around the world, with some people using it on posters during anti-Trump protests.
The artist, Edel Rodriguez, arrived in the U.S. as a political refugee from Cuba in 1980.
He said the image shows the beheading of democracy.