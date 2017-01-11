Louisiana woman delivers 14-pound baby

A Louisiana mom says she knew her fourth child would be big, just not this big.
Loyalty Adonis Grover entered the world at a whopping 14 pounds, one ounce.
Mom LaQueena has three other children, but she says they were nowhere near as big as her newest son.
She says little Loyalty is already wearing clothes meant for three- to six-month-olds.
