If you're noticing a lot of smoke east of downtown.... #abc13 pic.twitter.com/A8WDSKXfNo — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 23, 2017

Firefighters worked to contain a train car fire involving chemicals Sunday afternoon near downtown Houston.Houston Fire Department responded to the fire on Chapman Street around 6 p.m. The explosion ripped the train car and caused windows to shatter in a nearby neighborhood."Right as I was walking into the back door, that (explosion) knocked me into the other side of it," Tashi Garcia said.Garcia's home was damaged by the explosion."I would hope we that we don't have to worry about rail cars exploding," he added.No injuries or shelter-in-place were reported.