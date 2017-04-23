HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Firefighters worked to contain a train car fire involving chemicals Sunday afternoon near downtown Houston.
Houston Fire Department responded to the fire on Chapman Street around 6 p.m. The explosion ripped the train car and caused windows to shatter in a nearby neighborhood.
"Right as I was walking into the back door, that (explosion) knocked me into the other side of it," Tashi Garcia said.
If you're noticing a lot of smoke east of downtown.... #abc13 pic.twitter.com/A8WDSKXfNo— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 23, 2017
Garcia's home was damaged by the explosion.
"I would hope we that we don't have to worry about rail cars exploding," he added.
No injuries or shelter-in-place were reported.
