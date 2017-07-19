EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1493298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Segment 1 - Manuel Rodriguez, the President of the Houston Independent School Board, discusses the hiring of Richard Carranza as superintendent of HISD schools

A Houston Independent School District board member who served for more than a decade died Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, the Houston Federation of Teachers has confirmed.Manuel Rodriguez Jr. was first elected to the board in 2003, according to his biography from HISD. Over the last 14 years, Rodriguez has held every position on the board including assistant secretary, second vice president, first vice president and president.Rodriguez served on HISD's task force to review the state comptroller's audit of the district in 1997.Prior to his time with HISD, Rodriguez also worked for the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department and served as a computer specialist in the U.S. Air Force.Rodriguez founded the MARVAA Corporation, which provides assistance provides assistance in education, housing, and community involvement. He was inducted into the National Hispanic Hall of Fame in 2013.He leaves behind a wife, Virginia, and four children, all of whom graduated from HISD schools.