NEWS

Longtime HISD board member Manuel Rodriguez Jr. dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime HISD board member Manuel Rodriguez Jr. has died. (Houston Independent School District)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston Independent School District board member who served for more than a decade died Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, the Houston Federation of Teachers has confirmed.

Manuel Rodriguez Jr. was first elected to the board in 2003, according to his biography from HISD. Over the last 14 years, Rodriguez has held every position on the board including assistant secretary, second vice president, first vice president and president.

Rodriguez served on HISD's task force to review the state comptroller's audit of the district in 1997.

Prior to his time with HISD, Rodriguez also worked for the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department and served as a computer specialist in the U.S. Air Force.

EMBED More News Videos

Segment 1 - Manuel Rodriguez, the President of the Houston Independent School Board, discusses the hiring of Richard Carranza as superintendent of HISD schools



Rodriguez founded the MARVAA Corporation, which provides assistance provides assistance in education, housing, and community involvement. He was inducted into the National Hispanic Hall of Fame in 2013.

He leaves behind a wife, Virginia, and four children, all of whom graduated from HISD schools.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newshouston isdHISDheart attackHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
AP: OJ Simpson has good chance at getting parole
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
More News
Top Stories
More storms possible as the heat cranks up a notch
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Show More
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Man accused of killing wife in 1999 could be re-tried
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
More News
Top Video
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
More Video