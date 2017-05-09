An angry Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home."To the kid who broke into my home tonight, I'm not sure if you know what this is, but I am locked and loaded," McKinney homeowner Maria Luce said holding a gun in a video posted on Facebook.Luce came face-to-face with the masked burglar as he was walking into her home."They opened the door, all in black and a mask, step in my home, see me and turn and run. Had it been two seconds earlier, he would have been upstairs with my children," Luce said.Luce believes the suspect was targeting her son's Yeezys, pricey Kanye West shoes. Her son buys them and trades them online. He recently posted a new pair on social media before the break-in."Nobody should have the right just to walk into your house like this because they know you have something that you own and got legally and they want to take it illegally," Luce's husband, Mark Toney said.Luce said it was simply a maternal instinct to post on social media with her outrage."You won't do it again. We will find you. Don't mess with my home," Luce said in the video. "You come for me, I'm protecting my children."McKinney police said they are investigating. Luce said her surveillance video captured the entire thing, and the burglar left behind fingerprints.