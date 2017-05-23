EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2025921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This morning, families are reacting in horror after a deadly blast at Manchester Arena.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and NRG Stadium will be increasing security in the wake of the deadly bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.The Woodlands venue released a statement regarding Monday's tragedy at Manchester Arena where at least 22 people were killed."We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Manchester last night, our hearts and thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating incident. The safety of our guests, staff and artists is always our top priority for any show at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion," the statement read.Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will be hosting John Legend tonight, and as a result, they will provide more security measures and have bag size restrictions."Bags, purses and backpacks larger than 8.5" x 11" will not be allowed into the venue. All bags are subject to a search," according to the statement.U2 is playing at NRG Stadium tomorrow and will also increase its security.