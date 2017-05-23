NEWS

Local venues on high alert after deadly Manchester bombing

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and NRG Stadium will be increasing security in the wake of the deadly bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and NRG Stadium will be increasing security in the wake of the deadly bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The Woodlands venue released a statement regarding Monday's tragedy at Manchester Arena where at least 22 people were killed.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Manchester last night, our hearts and thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating incident. The safety of our guests, staff and artists is always our top priority for any show at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion," the statement read.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will be hosting John Legend tonight, and as a result, they will provide more security measures and have bag size restrictions.

"Bags, purses and backpacks larger than 8.5" x 11" will not be allowed into the venue. All bags are subject to a search," according to the statement.

U2 is playing at NRG Stadium tomorrow and will also increase its security.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the concert attack, and police arrested 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

EMBED More News Videos

This morning, families are reacting in horror after a deadly blast at Manchester Arena.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newssecurityconcertmanchester explosionThe WoodlandsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
More News
Top Stories
Victim shot to death on side of road near Alvin
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Damage in Brazoria and Galveston counties caused by tornado
Ridge Point football star to name top college choices
Dozens of high school students left out of yearbook
More News
Top Video
Dozens of high school students left out of yearbook
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
This fruit may tempt you towards a plant-based diet
More Video