Local rapper arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Z-Ro has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of his girlfriend.

Court documents allege that Z-Ro, whose real name is Joseph McVey, slapped, punched and dragged his girlfriend, a rapper who goes by the name "Just Brittany."

The alleged assault happened in April but was just reported this past weekend. Just Brittany showed deputies a video she claimed she recorded on her phone that night.

The fight was supposedly over canceled dinner plans.

McVey has been charged with aggravated assault.

