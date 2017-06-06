Local chef and girlfriend face sexual assault charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two former Aramark employees have been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault.
According to court documents, Judd Denley, 36, and his 40-year-old girlfriend, Isabel Robinson, gave a teenage girl alcohol, marijuana and another substance.
The girl told investigators that Denley, a former chef, sexually assaulted her three times and paid her $150 for sex. Denley worked for Aramark at Minute Maid Park during Houston Astros home games.
Denley and Robinson are scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday night.
Full statement from Aramark released to ABC13:
"We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation of our former employees. Recognizing both the seriousness of these charges and the sensitivity of a continuing police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."
