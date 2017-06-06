NEWS

Local chef and girlfriend face sexual assault charges

Houston chef and girlfriend face sexual assault charges, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two former Aramark employees have been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault.

According to court documents, Judd Denley, 36, and his 40-year-old girlfriend, Isabel Robinson, gave a teenage girl alcohol, marijuana and another substance.

The girl told investigators that Denley, a former chef, sexually assaulted her three times and paid her $150 for sex. Denley worked for Aramark at Minute Maid Park during Houston Astros home games.

Denley and Robinson are scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday night.

Full statement from Aramark released to ABC13:
"We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation of our former employees. Recognizing both the seriousness of these charges and the sensitivity of a continuing police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

