What you can and cannot bring to Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The gates have opened to the biggest Independence Day Celebration!

CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO FROM FREEDOM OVER TEXAS


Before heading out to Freedom Over Texas, make sure you know the rules.

Here are the rules and regulations:

Do NOT bring:

  • Prohibited weapons
  • Drones (equipment will be confiscated)
  • Outside alcohol or beverages (excluding infant formula)
  • Food
  • Bikes
  • Skates or skateboards
  • Fireworks
  • Coolers
  • Glass containers

  • Beach umbrellas


What you can and cannot bring to Freedom Over Texas, Chauncy Glover reports.

You can bring:
  • Lawn chairs
  • Blankets
  • Sunscreen
  • Mosquito spray


People are not allowed to record live concerts. Any equipment used to record the concerts will be confiscated. Smoking is prohibited, and people cannot bring pets, unless they are assistance dogs.

If you want to a grab a snack at the festival, make sure to bring cash. However, some food vendors may accept credit cards. Beverage purchases are cash or credit cards, and ATMs are available in the park.

