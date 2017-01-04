Officials with Spring Branch ISD are investigating 'racist and hate-filled' graffiti left overnight at Memorial High School.The district called the the graffiti "highly offensive nature of content.""We stand against hate in all its forms and will never tolerate behavior that makes any member of the Spring Branch ISD family feel unsafe or disrespected," the district said in a statement.According to a letter from Principal Lisa Weir to parents, the graffiti appeared along the main courtyard and the west parking lot wall. It contained racial slurs, hate sumbols and foul language.Police with Spring Branch ISD are investigating the incident.