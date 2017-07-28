Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has dismissed the city's public works director weeks after his involvement with HCC trustee Chris Oliver.Sreerama and Turner met Friday afternoon, a spokesman said."Karun Sreerama has accomplished much in Houston as a businessman and involved citizen," Turner said in a written statement. "I am sure he will continue to be an asset to our community. However he and I have agreed that it would be best for the city for him to step down as director of the city Public Works and Engineering Department."Carol Haddock will continue to serve as acting director until I choose a new director."Karun Sreerama was named in the case as a victim of Oliver's and his attorney maintains Sreerama fully cooperated with law enforcement.When Sreerama paid $12,000 in bribes in 2015, he was a cooperating witness with the FBI, according to Chip Lewis, Sreerama's attorney.At the time of the payments, Sreerama was running a private business.Turner named him the director of the city's largest department in the spring. Sreerama was told at the time by law enforcement not to talk about the pending case against Oliver.Sreerama is expected to make a statement at 5 p.m.