NEWS

Little dog found wrapped in trash bag, thrown out like garbage in Staten Island dumpster

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on how the family found the little dog.

Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND, New York --
A neglected and abused dog was found in a dumpster wrapped in a garbage bag on Staten Island.

A family walking around the Charleston section Wednesday night say they heard barking coming from the dumpster.

They decided to investigate what the noise was and realized it was a little pooch officials now call "Barker."



The family says they immediately called police who took the dog to a vet.

"We're pulling out the debris and then realizing that it was fur, and then realizing that it was a dog, and it kills you," said Sandra D'Auria, who found the dog. "My heart just kind of skipped a beat. I was in shock. You know, I've heard of animal cruelty before but I've never seen it firsthand."

It is unknown how long the little dog was in the dumpster, but officials say it has several broken bones.

The ASPCA along with the NYPD Animal Cruelty Unit is investigating.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdoganimal abusegarbageNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea launches another ballistic missile test, Pentagon says
2 officers survive 16-foot fall from Southwest Fwy
Houston's most notorious serial killers
Border officers appeared to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
More News
Top Stories
Passengers escape burning bus in Katy Freeway HOV lane
Japan: North Korea fires possible missile
2 officers survive 16-foot fall from Southwest Fwy
Veteran's 'dream home' destroyed by fire
Dangerous heat, more humidity until storms arrive
UberEats driver caught on camera confronting woman
No mis-steak-in': Police foil meat heist
Atlantic could see tropical activity next week
Show More
CEO tests job applicants with texts at odd hours
Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
Court: Toxic relationship for parents of murdered boy
BEWARE: Crook demands money in "virtual" kidnapping
More News
Top Video
LOL: Rodent hilariously holds on for dear life
CEO tests job applicants with texts at odd hours
No mis-steak-in': Police foil meat heist
Caught on camera: Firefighter rescues dog in water
More Video