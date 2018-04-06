Lightning seen over Japan's so-called James Bond volcano

ALEX FAUL
Mount Shinmoedake, featured in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," put on a show Thursday morning when cameras caught not only the volcano erupting but lightning above it.

The volcano, which is located between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in southwest Japan, has been erupting since the beginning of March.

On March 15, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a Level 3 warning, alerting residents to not approach the volcano and refrain from entering the danger zone.

According to the Japan Times, the JMA reported ash plumes around 3 miles high from the latest eruption, which occurred at 3:31 a.m. Thursday morning. The agency also confirmed volcanic lightning caused by friction between ash particles.
