Free Press Summer Fest in Eleanor Tinsley Park was shut down for two hours on Saturday evening as severe weather moved through the area.Just after 6 p.m., festival attendees were asked to 'calmly make their way to the nearest exit' as lightning began to strike the area."All these guys were rushing us out and telling us we have to leave," said attendee Sophie Bauers. "They made a big announcement. One of the DJs was performing and they were like, 'Please evacuate. Lightning and thunder, severe weather.'"A picture posted on Instagram shows concertgoers taking shelter from the lightning and rain under a nearby truck. Wherever there was cover, there were people."I was waiting with her under the freeway. It was so confusing," added Isaiah Leal.But by 8 p.m., the Houston Police Department tweeted that the festival would re-open for the evening, and drenched fans stomped through a muddy mess to return to the stages.The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.