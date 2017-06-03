NEWS

Free Press Summer Fest re-opens after lightning evacuation

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans ran for cover as rain drenched Free Press Summer Fest.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Free Press Summer Fest in Eleanor Tinsley Park was shut down for two hours on Saturday evening as severe weather moved through the area.

Just after 6 p.m., festival attendees were asked to 'calmly make their way to the nearest exit' as lightning began to strike the area.

PHOTOS: A rainy day at FPSF 2017


"All these guys were rushing us out and telling us we have to leave," said attendee Sophie Bauers. "They made a big announcement. One of the DJs was performing and they were like, 'Please evacuate. Lightning and thunder, severe weather.'"

A picture posted on Instagram shows concertgoers taking shelter from the lightning and rain under a nearby truck. Wherever there was cover, there were people.

"I was waiting with her under the freeway. It was so confusing," added Isaiah Leal.

But by 8 p.m., the Houston Police Department tweeted that the festival would re-open for the evening, and drenched fans stomped through a muddy mess to return to the stages.

The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsevacuationconcertHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
6 killed, 3 suspects dead after 'terrorist incident' in London
Police: 6 dead, 30+ injured in London attacks
Free Press attendees feel safe, even after London attack
President Trump pushes travel ban after London 'terrorist incidents'
More News
Top Stories
Police: 6 dead, 30+ injured in London attacks
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
Dodging scattered downpours this weekend
Sand artists build awe-inspiring castles in Galveston
Free Press attendees feel safe, even after London attack
Convicted rapist on the run last seen in Houston
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
Show More
Detectives: Dealers peddled cocaine from pizza boxes
Consider this new Houston bar like your own backyard
2 injured after suspect crashes into Humble home
VP Pence coming to Houston next week
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
More News
Top Video
Free Press attendees feel safe, even after London attack
Convicted rapist on the run last seen in Houston
Police: 6 dead, 30+ injured in London attacks
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
More Video