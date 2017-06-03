NEWS

Lightning prompts evacuation at Free Press Summer Fest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have ordered an evacuation at Free Press Summer Fest as severe storms spawning lightning move through the area.

Festival attendees have been asked to 'calmly make their way to the nearest exit.'


In a tweet, festival organizers said they planned to resume the event after the threat of severe weather had passed.

