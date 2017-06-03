Lightning prompts evacuation at Free Press Summer Fest

FPSF is being evacuated due to lightning in the area. Calmly make your way toward the nearest exit. https://t.co/Jm4gGnaVrQ pic.twitter.com/HQ9GZz1koL — FPSF (@fpsf) June 3, 2017

Authorities have ordered an evacuation at Free Press Summer Fest as severe storms spawning lightning move through the area.Festival attendees have been asked to 'calmly make their way to the nearest exit.'In a tweet, festival organizers said they planned to resume the event after the threat of severe weather had passed.