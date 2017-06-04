Lightning may have caused Conroe fire

Firefighters say lightning may to be blame for an apartment fire Saturday night.It happened at the Autumn Woods Apartments in Conroe.Firefighters say they received a call around 10 p.m. It was a two-alarm fire.Firefighters say it took about an hour-and-a-half to get the fire under control.An entire building suffered damaged. There are 16 units in the building, 8 were heavily damaged.Residents describe hearing loud thunder when it happened."Flames were shooting up about 50 feet in the air," said Ken Bufkin, a resident.The American Red Cross is assisting the 41 one residents that were impacted by the fire.This marks the second apartment fire in a week in Montgomery County where lightning was a suspected cause.