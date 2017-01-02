NEWS

House fire in northwest Harris County likely caused by lightning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in northwest Harris County where deputies say lightning likely caused the fire.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in northwest Harris County where officials say was caused by lightning.

Flames tore through the attic where lightning hit Monday morning in the Copperfield area.

Firefighters tell ABC13 that the homeowner was sleeping when he heard some sort of "loud boom and explosion." His dog started barking and his alarm went off.

A neighbor saw smoke and flames coming from the roof and warned the homeowner.

The homeowner and his cat came out of the fire safely.
Related Topics:
newshouse firelightningstormfireHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Armed suspect kills teen outside Studio Movie Grill
Islamic State claims attack on Turkish nightclub
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Stories
TRACKING THE STORM: Wild winds, hail, tornadoes possible
Armed suspect kills teen outside Studio Movie Grill
N. Loop westbound at McCarty closed after crash
Islamic State claims attack on Turkish nightclub
Young girl's service dog goes missing near Galleria
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
Texans to host Raiders in first playoff game
Show More
Celebratory New Year's gunfire injures 2 in Houston area
Reveler dives onto police cruiser, shatters windshield
Man arrested in shooting of Calvert officer
Kubiak tells Broncos players he's stepping down
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
More News
Top Video
Armed suspect kills teen outside Studio Movie Grill
Lying on the ground can make you a better runner!
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
More Video