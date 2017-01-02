Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in northwest Harris County where officials say was caused by lightning.Flames tore through the attic where lightning hit Monday morning in the Copperfield area.Firefighters tell ABC13 that the homeowner was sleeping when he heard some sort of "loud boom and explosion." His dog started barking and his alarm went off.A neighbor saw smoke and flames coming from the roof and warned the homeowner.The homeowner and his cat came out of the fire safely.