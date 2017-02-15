NEWS

Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable struck while directing traffic

Liberty County Precinct 1 constable Justin Johnston was among two people taken by Life Flight from an intersection in Dayton where he was hit by a car while directing traffic.

The accident occurred near the intersection of FM 1413 and Highway 146 in Dayton during afternoon rush hour.

Officials say Johhston was directing traffic with several other deputies when a red pickup truck plowed through traffic barricades, striking Johnston.

Johnston and the driver of the pickup truck were both taken by Life Flight to a local hospital for treatment.

A child in the pickup truck also complained of injuries.

The accident occurred outside of a large parking lot where day laborers park before being bused to construction sites. Deputies direct traffic in and out of of the lot daily.

