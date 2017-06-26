NEWS

City leaders address concerns after baby shot to death in father's arms

EMBED </>More Videos

Families come together after baby shot to death in father's arms, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Local leaders, including Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo, addressed concerns from residents Monday night in Meyerland.

"The community is really concerned," a resident said.

In less than one month, two children have fallen victim to gunfire in the area. Earlier this month, 10-month-old Messiah Marshall was shot and killed while in his father's arms. Jared Balogun is accused of fatally shooting Messiah.

EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of events surrounding the murder of Messiah Marshall



Acevedo said the department will do more.

"One of the things that we've done is where we change the way we were deploying our resources," he said.

RELATED: Mom of infant killed in shooting wants justice for son
EMBED More News Videos

Two men being questioned in the death of 10-month-old boy, Jessica Willey reports.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschild killedshootingmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
The next steps for Trump's travel ban 2.0
911 lines restored after outage in Fort Bend Co.
Police respond to reports of man with gun inside daycare
Girl describes dad's heroism after tragic accident
More News
Top Stories
Police: 2-year-old killed after being run over in own driveway
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Police respond to reports of man with gun inside daycare
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Girl describes dad's heroism after tragic accident
Rockets' Gordon, D'Antoni grab awards during NBA show
Dad accused of killing boy to get back at ex-wife
Show More
Suspect charged after running man over on East Freeway
Deer Park HS celebrates baseball championship
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
911 lines restored after outage in Fort Bend Co.
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
More News
Top Video
Home DNA tests open doors to history
Deer Park HS celebrates baseball championship
911 lines restored after outage in Fort Bend Co.
Police respond to reports of man with gun inside daycare
More Video