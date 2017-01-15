  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Finish line of Chevron Houston Marathon
NEWS

Lawsuit filed after man killed by off-duty HPD officer
EMBED </>More News Videos

The lawsuit states that while Garcia did have a gun, the officer never told him to drop it. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The last words Phillip Garcia spoke to his mother were two years ago. He said, "I love you and thanks for everything. That was his good-bye to me," said Sonia Garcia.

On the night of Jan. 16th, Garcia and his friends were celebrating the Rockets win at Bombshells Sports Bar. There was an argument with another group of people and both were told to leave the bar.

In the parking lot, the argument continued and at some point Garcia displayed a gun.

"He was standing in the parking lot, with both arms above his head," said the family's attorney, Randall Kallinen. "A witness said his finger was not on the trigger."

He filed a federal lawsuit today on behalf of the family, claiming civil rights violations and excessive force.

That night someone reported the incident to an off-duty HPD officer working security at the bar.

"He came outside, and never gave a command to Phillip to drop the gun," said Kallinen.

Garcia was shot four times, and died at a hospital. His mother said none of the incident rings true with her.

"He wasn't like that," she said.

Garcia was 26 years old and disabled by back pain after a drunk driver hit his car. He had to give up his construction job.

"He was the glue that held this family together," said his mother, who said she forgave the officer who killed her son.

"I didn't want to let anger destroy me, but I still want answers," she said.

Police union president Ray Hunt said he remembers the incident, and disputes that the officer acted improperly.

"A grand jury no-billed him, after hearing witness testimony, and never asked him to testify. Randall Kellinen makes a living off of suing the city," he said.
Related Topics:
newsoff-duty officerlawsuithouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Reince Priebus Calls John Lewis' Criticism of Trump 'Irresponsible'
Woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
Trump Team May Move Press Briefing Room Out of White House: Priebus
Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Meet the Chevron Houston Marathon runners
More freezing rain, temperatures expected for central US
Two people shot, one killed in New Caney
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
Texans fall to Patriots 34-16 in AFC divisional round
Ringling Bros. circus closing down after 146-year run
Crosby ISD middle school student missing
Chick-fil-A honors fallen officer
PHOTOS: Rodeo Houston tickets on sale today
More News
Top Video
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
Lucasfilm won't digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
More Video