NEWS

Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped

HONOLULU, HI --
A lawsuit accuses a Hawaiian high school of negligence after an autistic student was convicted of sexually assaulting another student while the student's assigned caretaker napped.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the autistic student had a full-time aide because he was known to be violent. The lawsuit says the aide was asleep when the 2012 attack happened during band practice at Pearl City High School.

The lawsuit says the 10th grade girl was in the back of the band, in the percussion section, when the 11th grade autistic student raped her at her chair and then again in a curtained area.

The lawsuit says the aide was sleeping in the audience section of the auditorium.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Education declined to comment on pending litigation.
Related Topics:
newslawsuitrapeautismschoolu.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: Sources
Explaining the Logan Act that Dems say Mike Flynn may have violated
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
White House knew about Flynn concerns for 2 weeks before Pence
Former Dairy Queen manager charged with manslaughter in bullied teen's suicide
More News
Top Stories
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Drug catapult and 47-lbs of weed found at border
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Infection caused by rat urine kills 1, sickens 2 others
90-year-old man accused of shooting wife to death
Police: Man playing dominos shot by four robbers
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Refugio
Show More
Pigeon caught smuggling cellphone into jail
Joe Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center
Man busted for allegedly smuggling cocaine in shoes
Parents still grieving boy killed on water slide
Police use Taser on pregnant woman during fight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
PHOTOS: Runners strip down in the Cupid Undie Run
More Photos