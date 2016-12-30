NEWS

Late night party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Detectives say they are trying to figure out why a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A late night party turned deadly near Baybrook Mall over night when someone opened fire, killing a man.

Homicide detectives are investigating at the Lodge Apartments at Baybrook on Glenwest at Bay Area Boulevard.

HPD says a man was found dead in the hallway of an apartment near Baybrook Mall.



Detectives said at least eight people were detained for questioning downtown.

Two were taken in at the apartment complex, while the other six were found at a nearby Walmart store.

There aren't many details, but the shooting reportedly happened in a parking lot.

HPD said their officers found the body of the victim in a second-floor hallway at the apartment complex.

We do not yet know the age or identity of the victim.

Foti Kallergis reports from the scene of an ongoing homicide investigation near Baybrook Mall.



Again, numerous witnesses are being taken downtown for questioning, but there is no word yet on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

