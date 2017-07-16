NEWS

Large piece of scrap metal crushes van in Florida, driver survives

EMBED </>More Videos

A man miraculously survived after a large piece of scrap metal fell from a truck that lost control and overturned crushing his van under the overpass. (Credit: WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida --
A man miraculously survived after a large piece of scrap metal fell from a truck that lost control and overturned in Florida on Saturday, crushing his van under the overpass.

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, was exiting off Interstate 4 onto State Road 528 around 7:35 a.m., according to WFTV.

Above him on the overpass, Antonio Santiago Wharton, 33, of Kissimmee, was driving a Mack truck loaded down with scrap metal.

Wharton lost control of the truck, hit the guardrail, and overturned the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A large metal pipe flew off Wharton's truck, tumbled off the overpass, and landed on the roof of Escobar's Pontiac van.

The impact completely crushed the driver side roof of the van, troopers said. Amazingly, Escobar was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Wharton was cited for careless driving.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscar crashtruck crashFlorida
Load Comments
NEWS
Officer fatally shoots himself at prison near Huntsville
Austin PD pulls Ford Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns
Teen allegedly posts tribute to mom after killing her
Anti-violence activist among dead in Chicago shootings
More News
Top Stories
Texans' Foreman arrested on gun and marijuana charges
Flipped propane tank remains on East Loop for hours
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
Teen allegedly posts tribute to mom after killing her
Officer fatally shoots himself at prison near Huntsville
STAY ALERT: Watching for another round of storms today
Austin PD pulls Ford Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns
Show More
Trump approval rating hits historic new low
Tax hike could be coming for Spring ISD residents
Typhoon Texas proves everything is bigger in Texas
One dead after violent night at SW Houston bar
Game of Thrones: Where we left off
More News
Top Video
Officer fatally shoots himself at prison near Huntsville
Teen allegedly posts tribute to mom after killing her
Texans' rookie D'Onta Foreman arrested in Austin
Flipped propane tank remains on East Loop for hours
More Video