Lack of regulation, reporting has led to disasters in recent years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A deadly fire, a massive explosion, unknown chemicals flowing near neighborhoods: it's a worst nightmare scenario for first responders.

Tonight at 10, Ted Oberg investigates Houston's lack of regulations over boarding houses - homes to some of the city's most vulnerable citizens.


Over the years, there have been several incidents where disregarded, flawed or nonexistent regulation has led to serious consequences.

Briscoe's boarding home fire

In March, two people died at Briscoe's Place, an unlicensed boarding house.

Two people are dead after an overnight fire at a boarding house that city officials say lacked a permit.



In 2004, the city issued a permit to remodel the structure into an office building, and an additional permit was issued in 2007 to convert the office building into a banquet hall.

The building was never properly permitted as a boarding house.

West, Texas explosion
In West, 15 people were killed when a fire started inside a fertilizer plant that then exploded.

ATF says that the 2013 West plant explosion was a "criminal act."


Federal regulators issued a report that found inadequate emergency response coordination and training and careless storage of potentially explosive materials contributed to the blast, which left a crater 90 feet wide and 10 feet deep. The U.S. Chemical Safety Board adopted recommendations earlier this year that federal regulators set higher standards for safe handling and storage of fertilizer-grade ammonium nitrate.

Federal regulators say the way the fertilizer was stored, with combustible materials nearby, and the lack of ventilation were contributing factors to the detonation. But they also cited a failure to conduct safety inspections of the plant, shortcomings in emergency response such as with hazmat training, and poor land planning that allowed development to sprout around the plant over the years.

The report also noted that Texas had 80 plants that stored more than five tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilizer, and 19 plants storing fertilizer-grade ammonium nitrate operated within a half-mile of a school, hospital or nursing home.

Spring Branch warehouse fire

In May of last year, a massive warehouse fire burned in Houston's Spring Branch neighborhood, burning and spilling chemicals both into the air and into nearby streets.

Huge warehouse fire sends fireballs into Houston sky


"This particular facility did not have a hazardous certificate of occupancy," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, "and it was not registered as a hazardous facility."

Turner said the last time the facility was inspected by the city was 2008.

The fire chief told the public safety council in April the building had not inspected because they didn't properly report.

