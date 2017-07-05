Homeowner reacts to having La Porte Vol FF drive into his home. The Vol FF was arrested for DWI pic.twitter.com/b1eSraAulR — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 5, 2017

A volunteer firefighter has been suspended from La Porte Fire Department after his pickup slammed into a child's bedroom Tuesday night. He is accused of intoxicated driving in the case.Authorities received a call of the crash around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Shady Lane.Witnesses said a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed jumped a ditch, crashed through a steel fence and into a child's bedroom. The room was vacant when the vehicle plowed into it.The homeowner said the child normally sleeps in his own room but decided to spend the night in his sibling's bedroom.Witnesses who live on the street say Blake Andrew Stevens was the man behind the wheel and he works for the La Porte Fire Department. They state Stevens told first responders that he was heading to a call.A resident added the same man has been speeding through the neighborhood for years, nearly hitting multiple kids. That person states the man uses fire calls as the reason for speeding.Police said a strong alcohol odor was detected at the scene. Stevens reportedly admitted to drinking before the crash, police stated.Stevens was arrested and charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a licensed holder. The La Porte Police Department confirmed to Eyewitness News that Stevens is indefinitely suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the case.