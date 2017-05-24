SHOOTOUT

Shootout in the middle of a La Marque street leaves one dead

EMBED </>More Videos

One person killed and a second injured in shoot-out in La Marque.

By
LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead, another injured after a shootout in La Marque.

Family members tell Eyewitness News that 23-year-old Rodney Stoll Jr. went to Richards Court off of FM 1765 around midnight last night and got into a confrontation with someone.

At some point it turned deadly when gun shots were exchanged between the two. It all happened in the middle of the street.

Stoll has been identified by his family, but they have not been told any details.

"I don't know what happened, I don't know, I know that there was a shooting and all I want are answers," said the victim's mother Sherie Lawrence.

EMBED More News Videos

Victim's aunt talks about Rodney Stoll Jr.



Stoll's family said he was a father of two and didn't have any enemies.

"He was very popular, he loved his kids, his family, and he was just well liked, and just trying to be a good father, trying to raise his daughter and his son," said Sharon Stoll, Stoll's aunt.

The other victim has not been identified.

Investigators say he was taken to the Hospital of the Mainland and then taken by Life Flight to Houston with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the face.

Jeff Ehling is continuing to follow the story on ABC13 all morning and will provide updates as they become available.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootoutmurderhomicidehomicide investigationLa Marque
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOOTOUT
Man charged in fatal shooting outside Carl's Jr.
Robbery suspect killed in tobacco shop shootout
Glenn Robinson III tops Derrick Jones Jr. to win slam dunk contest
Off-duty HSCO deputies engaged in shootout
More shootout
NEWS
UK police arrest three in connection to Manchester arena attack
Officials fear more terror attacks in the UK
Trump's budget cuts funding for Superfund sites, clean air and water programs
Overturned tanker causes massive and deadly fire
More News
Top Stories
Possible tornado blasts through Sealy, causing major damage
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel is coming
Officials fear more terror attacks in the UK
'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet
Overturned tanker causes massive and deadly fire
EWW! Man caught urinating into vehicle in City Centre
Show More
Officials end Silver Alert for missing Houston woman
2 persons of interest in custody related to shooting near Alvin
Couple drives 10 miles with unconscious man on trunk
Business owner upset over fence built by church
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
More News
Top Video
Officials fear more terror attacks in the UK
'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet
Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel is coming
2 persons of interest in custody related to shooting near Alvin
More Video