NEWS

What you can and cannot bring to Freedom Over Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Before heading out to the biggest Independence Day celebrations, make sure you know the rules.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before heading out to the biggest Independence Day celebration, make sure you know the rules.

Here are the rules and regulations for Freedom Over Texas:

Do NOT bring:

  • Prohibited weapons
  • Drones (equipment will be confiscated)
  • Outside alcohol or beverages (excluding infant formula)
  • Food
  • Bikes
  • Skates or skateboards
  • Fireworks
  • Coolers
  • Glass containers

  • Beach umbrellas


You can bring:
  • Lawn chairs
  • Blankets
  • Sunscreen
  • Mosquito spray


People are not allowed to record live concerts. Any equipment used to record the concerts will be confiscated. Smoking is prohibited, and people cannot bring pets, unless they are assistance dogs.

If you want a grab a snack at the festival, make sure to bring cash. However, some food vendors may accept credit cards. Beverage purchases are cash or credit cards, and ATMs are available in the park.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newseventsFreedom over Texasjuly 4thjuly fourthholidayconcertlive musiccommunityfireworksHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump targets North Korea in latest Twitter attack
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
WH says Trump didn't obtain CNN wrestling video from Reddit
Woman shot in chest during robbery in west Houston
More News
Top Stories
Red hot temps for July 4th with a slim chance of rain
The dangers of using sparklers
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
Wrong-way crash reported on Hwy 90 in Crosby
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark and nearly sinks boat
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Show More
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
Woman shot in chest during robbery in west Houston
Free back-to-school immunizations starting now
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
Driver on the run after hitting pedestrian in NE Houston
More News
Top Video
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
More Video