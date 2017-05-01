Kindred Hospital Town and Country will eliminate all of its staff positions, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.In a letter sent to the commission, Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Madrid said the company "made a strategic decision to consolidate its Houston Integrated Market operations." A total of 133 staff positions will be eliminated.The hospital is located at 1120 Business Center Drive, near Beltway 8."Employee separations in connection with the transaction are expected to commence during the 14-day period starting on June 27, 2017. This action is expected to be permanent," the letter stated.