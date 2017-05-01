HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Kindred Hospital Town and Country will eliminate all of its staff positions, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.
In a letter sent to the commission, Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Madrid said the company "made a strategic decision to consolidate its Houston Integrated Market operations." A total of 133 staff positions will be eliminated.
The hospital is located at 1120 Business Center Drive, near Beltway 8.
"Employee separations in connection with the transaction are expected to commence during the 14-day period starting on June 27, 2017. This action is expected to be permanent," the letter stated.
Full statement from Kindred:
We have decided to consolidate care being provided at Kindred Hospital Town and Country into nearby Kindred hospitals. By doing so, we can concentrate our resources into providing the best care possible for the community. We expect to complete the transition within 60 days with a goal of completing the closure by June 27. However, that date could change.
As a result, we have stopped accepting new admissions. If any patients need continued care after the hospital closes, we will take every step necessary to help them in relocating, including arranging for requested transfers and paying for any expenses. This decision has no impact on our other area Kindred hospitals. We are always evaluating our portfolio and looking for opportunities to reposition our assets so that we can provide services where and when patients need it most.
During the transition, we will continue to provide our patients with care and services and tend to their medical needs.
In addition, we are equally committed to working with our hospital's employees in an effort to assist them in their efforts to seek new employment, including positions within Kindred. Our goal is to retain as many of our valuable employees as possible and we anticipate being able to retain the bedside caregivers.
Kindred remains committed to the Houston market. Following the closure of Town and Country, Kindred will continue to operate eight long-term acute care hospitals in the market. In addition, Kindred operates two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and provides home health, hospice and non-medical home care. The company also provides in-home physician care through Kindred House Calls.
