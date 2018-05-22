  • AMBER ALERT Child Abduction Emergency
    Full Story

Kimmel mocks Trump for misspelling 'Melania' in welcome-home tweet

KARMA ALLEN
Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump on Monday for misspelling his wife's name in a tweet that welcomed her home from the hospital.

"In between fits of hysteria, the president welcomed Melania back home after she had a kidney procedure," Kimmel said, but, "he misspelled his own wife's name."

Trump sent the tweet on Saturday after the first lady returned home, writing: "Great to have our incredible first lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing very well."

Some social media users blamed Twitter's autocorrect feature for the misspelling, but Kimmel said he had proof that wasn't it.

"At first," The "Live!" host said, "I assumed it must have been an autocorrect thing that did it. But it turns out, not only doesn't Twitter autocorrect to 'Melanie,' if you type 'Melania' it doesn't even highlight it. So it wasn't autocorrect.

"I think this happened because his fingers are so big, his hands, and when your hands and fingers are that big and meaty, the E, the A, the R, the S, you can't help it, you just mash the letters all at once."

In the end, Kimmel joked that maybe the president deserved a bit of slack.

"'Melania' is not a common name, but it's not so hard to spell," he said. "But to be fair to him, he's had quite a few wives. So, it's hard to keep track."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
'FOUR MINUTES': Sheriff reveals new details in Santa Fe timeline
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
'FOUR MINUTES': Details emerge in Santa Fe shooting timeline
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
WOULD YOU FALL FOR IT? Fake utility workers at your home
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-HEB worker allegedly threatens 'bloodshed' against store
Show More
School threats likely to increase after Santa Fe shooting
Tree turned into art instead of axed after tangling in power lines
Print shop owner looks to make hometown "Santa Fe Strong"
Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Governor plans talks in wake of Santa Fe HS shooting
More News