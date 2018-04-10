Kim Jong Un speaks out about possible meeting with Trump for 1st time

HAKYUNG KATE LEE
SEOUL, South Korea --
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mentioned the upcoming inter-Korean summit as well as a planned talk with President Donald Trump during a political meeting on Monday.

Kim led a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's political bureau and discussed circumstances surrounding the Korean Peninsula as well as the inter-Korean summit, according to North's state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA).

It is the first time North Korea's media brought up summit talks with South Korea or the United States and publicly reported the exact date of inter-Korean summit.

"The supreme leader mentioned the North-South summit and dialogue set on 27th of this month and proposed tactical problems for the party to analyze and assess in-depth the orientation on improving inter-Korean relationship and prospects of U.S.-DPRK dialogue," KCNA reported.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Sanchez: Taxpayer money safe after firing of accused ex-employee
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Show More
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
College senior poses with gun and Trump shirt in graduation photo
Study: Later school start times helps teens sleep better
Car rams motorcyclist in suspected road rage incident
Uber's latest move means your next ride could be on 2 wheels
More News