A man considered a key player in a high profile Houston murder-for-hire case has entered a guilty plea on an unrelated charge.Moataz Azzeh, 30, pleaded guilty to theft Monday morning and was sentenced to 10 years probation.Azzeh has been tied to the alleged murder-for-hire case involving Leon Jacob and prominent Houston veterinarian Valerie McDaniel. Both were charged with solicitation of murder after an intricate sting operation in which police faked the deaths of their exes.Azzeh was allegedly contacted by Leon as a potential hitman, but Azzeh was never charged with any crime in connection with that case.McDaniel committed suicide, jumping off the balcony of a River Oaks area high rise where she lived. Jacob remains jailed awaiting trial.