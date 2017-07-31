HONOLULU, Hawaii (KTRK) --The bodies of four people, two men and two women, were recovered from the scene of a plane crash Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Lyssa Chapman, from "Dog the Bounty Hunter," said in a press release that the plane was piloted by Dean Hutton with passengers Gerrit Evenson, Heather Riley, and Alexis Aaron. Evenson is a friend of Chapman.
KHON reports that the group was on a round robin pleasure flight, and their car was found on Lagoon Drive.
Alexis Aaron was from Katy, Texas and attended Mayde Creek High School and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi before moving to Hawaii.
The small, private plane, with tail number N6142N, was reported missing Friday night with four passengers on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Beech 19 aircraft using visual flight rules (VFR) from Honolulu last communicated with air traffic control at 6:37 p.m. Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard located the wreckage at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a mountainous area above the Kunia farm lots.
There's no word on how long it might have been there or what condition it's currently in.
Crews set up a staging area at Hawaii Country Club in Wahiawa. A helicopter retrieved the bodies and brought them back to the area. The wreckage itself has yet to be recovered.
"In this case it's a very remote area, our rescue personnel had to rappel off of our Air 1 helicopter to be inserted into the mountainside," said Craig Uchimura, Honolulu Fire Department battalion chief. "It's pretty treacherous up there. We'd be unable to get up there by vehicle, much less by foot. The rescue personnel did not report having any fuel or signs of fire at this time."
HFD said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation.
Chapman and Evenson's sister Lei Evenson asks anyone who may have noticed anything off the waters of West Oahu last night to contact the police or Coast Guard.
"I'm understanding that this aircraft went out yesterday, but we didn't find out about it until today because no one knew they were missing, and the owner of the aircraft said they never checked in yesterday. So we found out about it today. So it's been 24 hours, I'm just guessing now. It's been a while, they've been out there a while," said Lt. Commander Ron Green, U.S. Coast Guard. "File a flight plan. File a float plan. Let somebody know where you're going, so that if you do go missing, we don't have to wait for the alarm."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff