Katy teen identified as victim of University of Texas campus stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the students injured in the University of Texas-Austin campus stabbing has been identified as a Katy teen.

Stuart Bayliss was one of the victims injured in the knife attack Monday morning.

Stuart is a graduate from Cinco Ranch High School and his mother is a Katy ISD elementary school teacher, according to a Gofundme page.

Three students were injured, and Harrison Brown, a freshman from Graham, Texas, was killed.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, 3 injured in knife attack at UT-Austin
Police look for a motive in the deadly stabbing on the UT Austin campus that took the life of one student and wounded a few others.



The suspect has been identified as student 21-year-old Kendrex White.

Investigators do not believe he was targeting a group of people, despite rumors that he was going after fraternity members during the attack.

"This was not a conspiracy. This was not a person who had a vendetta against any particular group," UT Police Chief David Carter said.

UTPD Chief David Carter says suspect in fatal stabbing on campus had mental issues



Police said they have looked into White's history and said they believe he is suffering from mental health issues. Police said they discovered that White was recently involuntarily committed in another city and released.

We've also learned White was recently arrested by campus police for a DWI.


Investigators said White used a "Bowie-style" hunting knife and calmly walked around the plaza.

Video shows him being taken down by police.

"I just see everybody in a panic, in a frenzy, running away, and I look over towards the Gregory Gym area and I just see somebody like passed out on the floor, covered in blood," eyewitness Bryan Ramirez said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life, it's the craziest I've ever seen. I've never seen like horror-stricken faces like that in my life, it was just crazy, it was hectic."

Police said White walked up to a female student, kicked her out of the way and stabbed Brown. White calmly walked away and found another person sitting at a picnic table on the plaza. White stabbed him in the back of the head, police said.

White then walked toward the area of a food truck and stabbed Bayliss and a fourth victim.

He then went to the Jester West dorm where police found him walking toward more students with a knife. Two officers were able to take White down and into custody.

White has been charged with murder.

The UT Counseling and Mental Health Center has extended its hours and UT President Greg Fenves sent a message to the campus community asking for everyone to be "there for one another."
UT President Greg Fenves talks to the media about the fatal stabbing on UT campus

