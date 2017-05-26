Katy residents kept awake by overnight construction

Residents in a neighborhood near Katy say noise from a school renovation is keeping them up at night.Ray Diab told Eyewitness News the noise has kept him up for months -- but this week, that noise reached intolerable status."I've tried earplugs. They don't get that [sawing] sound away. Pillows on your head don't do any good," Diab said. "I like a quiet room. I've given up on quiet anymore. That's not going to happen."Ray Diab has lived right across the fence from Memorial Parkway Junior High for 30 years. He hears that construction noise clearly in his master bedroom."The straw that broke the camel's back was the other night when they started the grinding at 11:00, 11:30, and it's real high pitch," he says.He recorded audio from his bedroom and back patio at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and sent it to Eyewitness News.Another neighbor a few blocks away said she thought the noise was someone knocking on her window, and she grabbed her handgun."I still have to be to work at the same time whether I'm up at night or not. They're not going to adjust my schedule at work," Diab said.Not all the neighbors are bothered. A few said off-camera that it's the sound of renovations that the school needs. ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD twice about the noise complaints but they weren't able to provide any info.One of the workers in charge of the construction site said off-camera that they have to work at night since the kids are in class during the day."I can't make noise in my house or on my street. I'll have the sheriff there in 20 minutes," countered Diab.That manager said police were called out earlier this week and they were told to work inside at night.Diab said the noise has not let up, and he wants Katy ISD to do something about it."I want them to work at a reasonable hour. I want them to put a sound wall, or do something about the commercial air conditioners that are extremely loud and devalue the neighborhood. Or buy all the houses on this strip and make all the noise you want," Diab said.Diab said neighbors plan to take their concerns to the Katy ISD Board of Education at its next meeting.ABC13 has obtained the following letter from Katy ISD addressed to the Memorial Parkway Junior High community and dated May 26: