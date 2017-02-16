NEWS

Katy ISD accepting nominations for naming of second stadium

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
Katy ISD is accepting nominations for the naming of its second stadium that is set to open this fall.

If you're interested in submitting a name for review, the district says you must submit a completed nomination form and follow the naming guidelines.

The forms can be emailed to schoolnaming@katyisd.org or mailed to the the district's communications department.

Full address:
Communications Department
P.O. Box 159
Katy, TX 77492-0159

Personal delivery:
Communications Department
6301 S. Stadium Lane
Katy, TX 77494

Submissions must be received no later than 4pm Friday.
