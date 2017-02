Katy ISD accepting nominations for naming of second stadium.

Katy ISD is accepting nominations for the naming of its second stadium that is set to open this fall.If you're interested in submitting a name for review, the district says you must submit a completed nomination form and follow the naming guidelines The forms can be emailed to schoolnaming@katyisd.org or mailed to the the district's communications department.Communications DepartmentP.O. Box 159Katy, TX 77492-0159Communications Department6301 S. Stadium LaneKaty, TX 77494Submissions must be received no later than 4pm Friday.